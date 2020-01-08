Diabetes support group to meet Jan. 21
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group will discuss how to manage diabetes at the group’s meeting this month.
Chiropractor Jami West with West Functional Chiropractic will present “Diabetes Isn’t a Life Sentence” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the classrooms at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. The program will cover blood sugar and the brain, eating for your genes and strategies for reversing diabetes.
Anyone interested in learning more about diabetes is welcome to attend the free meeting, according to a press release from support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or e-mail jwalter@ntin.net.
Gainesville student joins industry org.
Stephen Fuhrmann of Gainesville is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, the trade organization announced this week.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events, according to a press release.
Based in Missouri, the American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Library to close during week of MLK
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the library announced this week. It’ll also be closed the following Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 21-24, for inventory.
The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, with regular hours, according to a press release.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Tioga student earns university honors
Elisabeth Parks, a sophomore computer science major from Tioga, was among about 670 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2019 President's List, the institution announced this week.
The President's List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester, according to a BJU press release.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is an accredited Christian liberal arts institution with nearly 3,000 students.
