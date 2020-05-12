Texas begins online SNAP purchases
A statewide pilot program to allow SNAP users to buy groceries online launches Wednesday, May 13, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Tuesday, May 12.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients can use their Lone Star Card for curbside pickup or delivery from Walmart and Amazon as part of the pilot, according to a THHSC press release.
SNAP funds may only be used for grocery purchases. Other associated charges such as delivery or convenience fees may not be paid for with SNAP benefits. SNAP recipients do not need to make any changes or updates to their account to use the new benefit and only need their PIN to complete transactions.
GISD plans kindergarten roundup
Gainesville Independent School District will host registration for preschool and kindergarten programs for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday, May 14; Tuesday, May 19; and Thursday, May 21, the district announced in a press release.
Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. all three of those days for registration. The school is encouraging parents of students who will be 4 or 5 years old before Sept. 1 to attend one of the registration events. Social distancing practices will be in effect, according to the release.
Students entering prekindergarten must meet Texas eligibility requirements detailed on the district’s website.
During the roundup days, office staff will be available to answer enrollment eligibility questions, help with online registration and accept enrollment documentation.
Families of students entering kindergarten are encouraged to complete the online registration before roundup and bring supporting documentation to complete the student’s registration.
Computers will be available for families who cannot complete the process before roundup.
The district is asking families who already have another student in the district to add their new student to their existing parent portal account.
Families who do not yet have a parent portal account can create one at gainesvilleisd.org/registration.
Documentation requirements include parent ID, child’s Social Security card, child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, child’s immunization record and proof of income for prekindergarten eligibility.
Head Start is also accepting applications for qualifying 3- and 4-year-olds. To make a registration appointment or for qualification questions, email April Waggoner at awaggoner@gainesvilleisd.org.
Mendez to graduate with master’s degree
Jonathan Mendez of Gainesville is among 97 master's degree candidates for East Central University's spring 2020 graduation, the institution recently announced.
The traditional commencement ceremony for graduates has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. After a campus-wide survey, ECU students voted to attend the December commencement ceremony.
They will be able to participate in a special ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12, according to a press release from the university.
East Central University is in Ada, Oklahoma.
