Diabetes support group to meet
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group will discuss diabetes and foot care at the group’s meeting this month.
Don R. Dolezalek Jr., a local podiatrist and wound specialist, will present “Diabetic Foot: How to lower the risks of complications of the feet” from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the classrooms at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville.
Anyone interested in learning more about diabetes is welcome to attend the free meeting, according to information from support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or e-mail jwalter@ntin.net.
Dessert auction set in Mountain Springs
The Mountain Springs Community Center will have its dessert auction and fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the community center, 173 Mt. Springs Lane in Mountain Springs.
The board will serve a complimentary bowl of soup or chili before the auction begins. Donations will be accepted.
For more information, email shaunakayefisher@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.