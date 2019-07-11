Veterans agency relaunches website
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush recently announced the launch of the new Texas Veterans Land Board website.
The redesigned website provides veterans and their families with VLB benefits information as well as other veteran services and programs. It also features a new calendar function, allowing individuals to locate events that are ongoing at the Texas State Veterans Homes and Texas State Veteran Cemeteries, in addition to events where a VLB representative will be present to assist veterans, military members and their families.
The website will be updated on a regular basis with new events, blog posts, activities, and information, according to a press release. To learn more about the VLB, visit vlb.texas.gov.
NTMC plans blood drive this month
North Texas Medical Center will host a Carter BloodCare donation drive on Thursday, July 25, the hospital announced recently.
The blood drive will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. in the classrooms at the hospital, 1900 Hospital Blvd. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, call Kristi Rigsby at 940-612-8607 or email kristi.rigsby@ntmconline.net.
One pint of whole blood can help three people because the blood is divided into the components of red cells, platelets and plasma, NTMC has indicated previously.
Donors are advised to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation and present a government-issued photo ID each time they give blood.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Carter BloodCare, a nonprofit blood center, provides transfusion resources to NTMC and more than 200 other medical facilities in north, central and east Texas.
Pond life, wildflowers in focus
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host two programs on Saturday, July 20.
At 10 a.m., a Pond Dipping group will meet to explore the pond life and what information it may provide about the pond water. The event will take place at the Kid Fish Pond.
At 1 p.m., a Wildflower Walk will take place. A ranger will lead the walk to see the wildflowers blooming at the park. Participants can learn more about the native flowers of north central Texas as well as the habitats that they require. Participants will meet at the Kid Fish Pond.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.