Tug-of-war organizers call for teams
Organizers are calling for teams to form in preparation for this year’s tug of war supporting the Stanford House senior activity center and VISTO.
The second annual Tug of War is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd. A 10 a.m. pull start is planned.
Participation will be limited to 24 teams, with a team weight limit of 2,000 pounds. This year, teams will be permitted to name their challenges — expected to bring “an added edge of competition, good-natured ribbing and hilarious antics,” according to an event press release.
Teams may be made up of friends, family members, coworkers, workout groups, service organizations, class reunions or other groups as participants choose.
The fundraiser supports the Stanford House activities and VISTO’s Backpack Buddies program. For more information, call 940-668-1452, 940-668-6404 or 940-665-9707.
Chickasaw virtual gathering set
The Chickasaw Nation will be hosting the first Chickasaw Virtual Gathering at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Tribal leaders will provide updates and share information about the Chickasaw Nation.
The online event will be broadcast on Chickasaw.net and on facebook.com/TheChickasawNation.
