4-H’ers can learn craft techniques
The Cooke County AgriLife Extension will host a crafting event next month led by Donna Hertel at Sarah’s on the Square, 115 W California St. in Gainesville.
From 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, attendees at “Gifts from the Heart” will learn how to make homemade crafts and food gifts. The event is open to all Cooke County 4-H members. Registration fee is $5 and the class size is limited to 20 participants.
The deadline to register is Nov. 19. Signups may be done online at cooke.argilife.org or by calling 940-668-5412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.