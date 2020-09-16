Protests at square to continue Sunday
PRO Gainesville is planning another protest at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.
It will be the 10th in a series of public protests calling for removal of the more than 100-year-old monument at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. The activist organization invites participants to gather at the courthouse.
County commissioners voted 4-1 on Aug. 17 to keep the monument where it currently stands. Officials have since banned signs or displays from being placed on courthouse grounds and barred the public from the courthouse lawn.
LWV to host radio candidate forum
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County will sponsor a candidate forum on the radio 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, live on KGAF Radio, FM 92.3 and AM 1580.
No audience will be present in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The broadcast will cover both state and federal legislative positions.
Texas State Senate District 30 Republicans Chris Watts, Andy Hopper, Craig Carter, and Democrat Jacob Minter are confirmed to participate, according to information from the local league chapter. State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, who is running for the SD-30 position, and Shelly Luther were uncomfirmed.
Pat Ledbetter, candidate for Texas State House District 68, is also expected to participate. Springer is the Republican candidate for that position in addition to running for state senate.
U.S. Representative District 13 candidates Gus Trujillo, a Democrat, and Jack Westbrook, a Libertarian, will be part of the broadcast. Republican candidate Ronny Jackson was unable to participate, according to the league.
