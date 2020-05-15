School board to meet
Gainesville Independent School District board members are set to hear updates on the district’s summer school plans, year-end events and construction projects at a board meeting Monday, May 18.
The district’s director of finance, Alyce Greer, will present a budget update and fund balance projection during the meeting, according to an agenda notice.
The board is expected to consider action on various other matters, as well.
The board will go into closed session to discuss the hiring of professional personnel and teacher contract recommendations. Board members will reconvene in open session for any necessary action on those items, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public must email comments to Kay Neu by noon Monday, May 18, at kneu@gainesvilleisd.org, according to the agenda notice.
Register closed to walk-ins
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.