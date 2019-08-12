TCOG board to meet Thursday
The Texoma Council of Governments board is set to discuss upgrades to area 911 equipment at its next meeting Thursday, Aug. 15.
Other agenda items for the 5:30 p.m. meeting include a U.S. Department of Energy contract; cost pool budgets and allocations for fiscal year 2020; a finance committee request for broadened fiscal monitoring; and the Better Leader Award committee selection. TCOG board meetings take place at the regional council’s Sherman offices at 1117 Gallagher Drive.
Chickasaw Nation hosts parenting classes
The Chickasaw Nation is offering parenting education to the public at the nation’s Family Support Office, 2341 N. Commerce in Ardmore.
The classes focus on nurturing behaviors, parent empowerment and historic Native American child-rearing traditions, according to a press release from the Chickasaw Nation.
Classes are available as a series. The series will be run 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 27.
The parenting education class is taught by Shala Cubit, Chickasaw Nation parenting and community education manager. Cubit is a trained instructor certified in two curricula, Nurturing Parenting Education and Positive Indian Parenting. Lessons from both programs are woven into all classes.
Nurturing Parenting Education is internationally-recognized as a program which empowers parents and enhances their self-worth, empathy and discipline. Rather than focusing on basics like changing diapers and feeding, this program helps parents build healthy relationships and create better environments.
The Positive Indian Parenting (PIP) program pulls parenting insight from historic Native American child-rearing patterns, blending traditional values with modern skills. Parents can expect to learn about the values of storytelling, cradleboards, harmony, lessons of nature, behavior management and use of praise.
Registration is required. Child care will not be provided.
For more information or to register, contact the parenting education program at 580-310-7900 or visit Chickasaw.net/Parenting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.