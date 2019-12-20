GF-R to host blood drive
Gainesville Fire-Rescue is hosting a blood drive Monday, Dec. 23 to benefit Carter BloodCare.
From 2 to 6 p.m. donations will be accepted in the parking lot of the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Center, 201 Santa Fe St. Look for the Carter bus.
Donors will receive a thank you gift and a Dallas Mavericks ticket offer, according to the event flyer.
Ag agent moving to Wise Co.
Marty Morgan, ag agent for the Cooke County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, announced he is moving on to become ag agent for Wise County beginning Jan. 1.
“After much consideration and prayers I have decided to move on and take another job,” he said in an emailed statement.
He said the decision was “agonizing” but cited better pay and other benefits he’d receive in the new position.
Morgan has been Cooke County ag agent since January 2015, according to archived Register reports.
“I absolutely love Cooke County and all the folks here and have made many friends in the last five years,” he said. “I want to thank each one of you for making me feel very welcome and right at home… I am very excited for the next chapter but at the same time I have a heavy heart as I say goodbye to a very supportive commissioners court, extension staff, ag committee members, producers, news media and lots of good folks that I call friends.”
Morgan also wrote a weekly “Crop and Cattle Report” column for the Register, covering Cooke County farming and ranching, as well as occasional columns on other agriculture topics.
Commissioners to meet Monday
The Cooke County Commissioners’ Court is set to hold a public hearing next week regarding a replat in FRF Estates in Precinct 2, an agenda notice states.
At the commissioners’ regular meeting Monday, Dec. 23, they’ll consider possible approval of the replat after the hearing, according to the meeting’s agenda notice.
They’ll also consider approving a preliminary plat for a proposed subdivision, Dawson Hill Estates, also in Precinct 2. Other agenda items include, among other things, possible action regarding a remodel for the courthouse annex and consideration whether to rescind the county’s award of a fuel bid and re-award the bid.
A closed session is on the agenda so commissioners may consult with an attorney. The commissioners will reconvene in open session for any necessary action, the agenda notice indicates.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Anyone wishing to address the commissioners should arrive at least 15 minutes early and sign in with the Cooke County Judge’s office on the first floor of the courthouse. Public comment will be limited to no more than five minutes per person.
