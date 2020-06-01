City council to meet Tuesday
Gainesville City Council members are set to consider on second reading a rezone request for property at 1305 E. California St., an agenda notice for this week’s meeting shows.
The property owner seeks to have the property rezoned from Single-Family Two District (MF-1) to General Commercial (C-2). Council had passed the first reading of the rezone by a vote of 4-2-1 at the May 19 city council meeting, the Register previously reported. Council members Ken Keeler and Mayor Jim Goldsworthy voted against and councilman Brandon Eberhart abstained.
The agenda for the Tuesday, June 2, meeting also includes consideration of an economic development incentive for Super Rustic LLC.
Council is slated to go into closed session to discuss real estate and attorney-client matters, too.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Register offices reopen
The Gainesville Daily Register has reopened its front office at 306 E. California St. to the public after temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 during business hours to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
