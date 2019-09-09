Register circulation director promoted
The circulation director at the Gainesville Daily Register was recently promoted within the Register’s parent company, Community Newspaper Holdings Inc.
CNHI announced that Tony Ippolito has been named regional director of audience development for CNHI’s North Texas group, which includes the Register as well as newspapers in Greenville, Weatherford, Mineral Wells and Cleburne.
He had previously been director of circulation for both the Register and the Greenville Herald-Banner.
You can take a hike at night this week
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host a night hike with a park ranger starting at 8:30 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 13.
Participants should meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area, dress appropriately for the weather, wear closed-toed shoes and bring a red-lensed flashlight, if available.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The program may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Register seeking freelance writers
The Gainesville Daily Register has opportunities for stringers, or freelance news writers, to be published this fall.
If you’re interested in writing for the Register on a freelance basis, email Editor Sarah Einselen at editor@gainesvilleregister.com with your contact information, including a daytime phone number, and a summary of your writing experience and examples of your news writing. Links to your work or portfolio are preferred. No large attachments, please.
Freelancers are paid for every published story and Einselen determines the assignments.
For more information, call the Register at 940-665-5511.
