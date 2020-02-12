City council meeting canceled
Gainesville City Council will not meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, city secretary Diana Alcala announced Wednesday.
Nothing is on the agenda, she explained.
The city council normally meets the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Nominees sought for Chickasaw award
The Chickasaw Nation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Dynamic Woman of the Year Award.
Nominations and supporting documentation must be turned in to the Chickasaw Nation Arts & Humanities Division by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
Women ages 35 and up with Chickasaw citizenship are eligible, except for Chickasaw Nation employees.
The Chickasaw Nation Dynamic Woman of the Year Award was established in October 2006 to honor Chickasaw women who have made significant contributions to the Chickasaw Nation and its citizens.
For a nomination form, visit Chickasaw.net/DWAward or for more information, email Kati Cain at Kati.Cain@Chickasaw.net or call 580-272-5520.
