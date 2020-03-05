Travel center to host spring event
Spring has sprung and the Texas Travel Information Center at Gainesville is hosting its sixth annual Wild about Wildflowers spring fair Friday, March 13.
The fair will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. A dozen regional organizations and visitor’s bureaus are slated to be at the free event, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. Springtime-themed art and flowers will be on display as well as children’s art entries from kindergarten and first graders at Gainesville’s Thomas A. Edison Elementary School and second through fourth graders at W.E. Chalmers Elementary School.
Seeds, educational materials and recycling information will be available from TxDOT wildflower and vegetation specialists. Other organizations expected to be represented include Arche Winery and Vineyard; the Cooke County Extension/4-H office; Cooke County Master Gardeners; the environmental coordinator from TxDOT; specialists from the maintenance field support section of the Maintenance Division at TxDOT; Ray Roberts Lake State Park; the Trinity Forks chapter of the Native Plant Society; and chamber and visitor’s bureaus for Ennis, Georgetown and Tyler.
The travel information center is at I-35 southbound exit 502. Northbound drivers should take exit 504, take the U-turn to southbound I-35 and then get off again at exit 502 to reach the information center.
For more information, call the travel center at 940-665-2301.
Noble Institute to host weeds seminar for ranchers
Noble Research Institute will host a seminar “Managing Weeds and Insects in Your Pastures” from 1:30-5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Noble Research Institute Kruse Auditorium in Ardmore, Oklahoma.
While pasture and hayfield managers may not have control of some challenges, they do have some measure of control over weeds and insects. There are many different approaches to pest (weed and insect) management, and each producer must select the approach, or combination of approaches, that best align with his or her own philosophy.
The course is designed to acquaint new producers with and remind experienced ones about the fundamentals and practical approaches to pest management. Beef cattle producers and producers who manage pastures and hayfields are encouraged to attend.
Topics will include integrated pest management principles for weeds and insects; how to identify common weeds and insects; proper management of common weeds and insects; and how to read a pesticide label.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required by March 19. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
