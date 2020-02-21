Foster care info meeting set
Change the Face of Fostering will host a foster care information meeting from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, for anyone interested in learning about or supporting foster care in Cooke County.
The meeting will take place at Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California St. in Gainesville. For more information about the foster care support organization, call 940-580-9795 or email foster@ctfof.org.
Muenster hospital board sets meeting next Wednesday
Board members of Muenster Hospital District are set to consider canceling the district’s 2020 board election at the board’s next meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider physician credentialing.
Information will be presented on an open carry question, as well.
Members will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, strategic planning and compliance, according to the agenda notice, including hospital quality assurance for the final quarter of 2019.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room of the Muenster Memorial Hospital Administration Building, 605 N. Maple St. in Muenster.
Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
Job fair coming Tuesday
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave., will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, for Traditions Spirits.
Employer will be interviewing for positions in management and the food industry. Job-seekers are encouraged to register at www.workintexas.com for more details about the positions being filled.
Noah’s Ark to hit 14-year mark
Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter will host an open house Saturday, Feb. 22, to celebrate its 14th anniversary.
The shelter will serve cake, cookies and punch 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Adoption fees will be discounted 50% with some cats being adopted for free, as well.
The shelter opened in February 2006, having been built with $200,000 from the city and $100,000 raised from donations, according to the Register’s archives. It operates as a public nonprofit with support from the city, donors and volunteers.
GISD to host teaching job fair
Gainesville Independent School District is looking for teachers.
The school district will host a job fair from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Gainesville High School, 2201 I-35, where prospective teachers may meet principals, teacher leaders and teachers from GISD’s campuses.
Administrators will be reviewing candidate credentials and may schedule interviews either for that afternoon or on a later date, a GISD press release indicates.
The district encourages anyone interested in the job fair to apply online in advance of the job fair for the positions that interest them.
Candidates may register for the job fair or apply for a position at gainesvilleisd.org/humanresources. For more information, contact HR Director Paula Moore at 940-665-4362 or pmoore@gainesvilleisd.org.
