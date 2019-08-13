Growing season burn workshop coming
The Cooke County AgriLife Extension will host its 2019 Growing Season Prescribed Burn workshop later this month in Gainesville.
The workshop will take place beginning with registration at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Stark Ranch. Admission is free and six continuing fire training credits from the Texas Department of Agriculture Prescribed Burn Board are available for those who want them.
Professionals will demonstrate a complete growing season prescribed fire, a technique used in managing pastures and rangelands.
Program presenters include Dr. Morgan Treadwell of Texas A&M; Michael Vance of Stark Ranch; Brian Treadwell, a commercial prescribed burn manager; and Josh Gaskamp of Noble Research Institute.
A burn team from Noble Research Institute will be on site to conduct the burn. Cooke County EMS and local fire departments are also expected to be there as well, according to a press release from the extension office.
The burn demonstration will take place after program presentations on Aug. 29 if weather conditions permit. Rain date for the demonstration will be Friday, Aug. 30.
RSVPs should be emailed to Marty Morgan at marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu. For more information, email Morgan or call 940-668-5412.
Stark Ranch is accessible from I-35 exit 501— take County Road 137 to the ranch entrance behind Glenn Polk Autoplex.
