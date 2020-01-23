Child care class planned
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting a child care provider class next month.
The class will cover topics like child abuse and neglect, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and Shaken Baby Syndrome, brain development, handling of hazardous materials, emergency management, protection from food allergens and safe facilities.
Cost is $15 per person for the three-hour class, a flyer provided by the extension office indicates.
The class will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Landmark Bank Conference Center, 1112 E. California St. Register by calling the extension office at 940-668-5412 or visiting its website at cooke.agrilife.org.
Gainesville student to graduate from LeTourneau
A master’s student from Gainesville is set to graduate from LeTourneau University with highest honors, the institution announced this week.
Marsha Smith has completed the requirements to graduate summa cum laude with a Master of Arts in counseling, according to a university press release.
Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained grade point averages between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0.
LeTourneau University graduates completing their bachelor’s and master’s degrees will be invited to participate in the university’s annual commencement service Saturday, May 9.
LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university with a residential campus in Longview and centers in the Dallas and Houston areas.
Circus to be topic at meeting
The Callisburg Community Club will have its monthly meeting and potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the community building, 92 McDaniel St.
Marsha Gribbs, board member at the Morton Museum of Cooke County, will discuss the Gainesville Circus following the dinner.
The event is open to the public. For more information, call 940-668-7216.
