Job fair set for Wednesday
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a job fair for The Industrial Company-Wildcat Creek Wind Farm from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Job-seekers should be prepared to interview at the job fair. For more information about the job posting, register with www.workintexas.com.
Follow-up march planned Sunday
PRO Gainesville will host a follow-up march Sunday, Aug. 9, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.
Participants may again gather at B.P. Douglas Park, 529 N. Throckmorton St., starting at 6 p.m. The march will proceed from there to the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Best Of Cooke Co. ballots may be dropped off
Paper ballots for the Register’s Best Of Cooke County contest may be dropped off at the Register offices via the night drop located to the right of the main entrance. They must be dropped off by noon Aug. 10.
Ballots may also be cast online at gainesvilleregister.com/bestofcooke.
Online voting is open through Aug. 9.
