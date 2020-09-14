LWV to host radio candidate forum
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County will sponsor a candidate forum on the radio 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, live on KGAF Radio, FM 92.3 and AM 1580.
No audience will be present in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The broadcast will cover both state and federal legislative positions.
Texas State Senate District 30 Republicans Chris Watts, Andy Hopper, Craig Carter, and Democrat Jacob Minter are confirmed to participate, according to information from the local league chapter. State Rep. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, who is running for the SD-30 position, and Shelly Luther were uncomfirmed.
Pat Ledbetter, candidate for Texas State House District 68, is also expected to participate. Springer is the Republican candidate for that position in addition to running for state senate.
U.S. Representative District 13 candidates Gus Trujillo, a Democrat, and Jack Westbrook, a Libertarian, will be part of the broadcast. Republican candidate Ronny Jackson was unable to participate, according to the league.
Cornhole tourney, other events on
The second annual Ray Walker Memorial Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration will be 9-10 a.m. the day of the tournament. Cost is $50 per team for the single-elimination event. Prize money will be awarded to the top two teams. Cost is $50 per team and an individual may enter multiple times with different teams. Teams may register in advance by calling Sherry Brown at 940-841-2044 or emailing her at sherry@morgan.net; or by calling Chad Brown at 940-841-1045. The tournament will take place at 210 Walnut St. in Nocona.
On the same day, an inaugural horseshoe tournament will take place beginning at noon next to the cornhole tournament. Call or text Mitch Attaberry at 940-867-5531 for information or to register.
The sixth annual Wheels & Grills Car Show hosted by Nocona Gas Junkies will also take place Saturday, on Main Street. Registration for the car show will be 9-11 a.m. with awards at noon. For information, text or call Tony Sandoval at 940-841-1643.
