GISD extends summer meal pickup
Gainesville Independent School District is extending its summer meal service through July 31.
Any child age 18 and under may receive two meals each day via drive-thru service. Children do not need to be enrolled in GISD schools to receive the meals.
Due to federal guidelines, dinner will no longer be served, GISD indicated in a press release.
Beginning July 1, drive-thru meals will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Chalmers Elementary School, 600 S. Farm-to-Market Road 3092. Families may pick up meals for the weekend on Thursday.
Families are asked to drive through the back (east) side of the building in order to pick up meals.
Stanford House calls for quilters
The Stanford House senior activity center in Gainesville is inviting quilters and those who would like to learn to the center’s hand-quilting group. Quilters join in anytime from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center, 401 W. Garnett St. Instruction is available.
The Stanford House is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and activities are free for those age 55 and up. Quilters have a fee for their quilting service in order to support the Stanford House’s operation and maintenance.
For more information, call Executive Director Kathi Kirby Husereau or Donna Odell at 940-668-1452.
2 students on university dean’s list
Two area students are among more than 1,500 Harding University students named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
Payton Reynolds of Gainesville is a sophomore majoring in exercise science.
Reid McGuire of Pilot Point is a sophomore marketing major.
Full-time students must earn a 3.65 or higher grade point average in order to qualify for the dean’s list.
Harding University is a private Christian university in Searcy, Arkansas.
