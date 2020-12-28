AgriLife Extension to host free programs
The Cooke County AgriLife Extension is planning several free programs to help locals get in mental shape for the new year.
"Beating the Winter Blues" will be offered noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 online. The program will inform participants about Seasonal Affective Disorder and teach a few "SMART" goals to help people beat the winter blues.
"Mindful Wellness" will be offered in a series of three online programs to help participants strengthen their mind-body connection and promote holistic health and wellness for all ages. The first part, "Being Mindful," will be offered noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 12. "Mindful Eating" will be noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 and "Mindful Living" will be noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 26.
Register for any of the programs at cooke.agrilife.org/mindful-wellness. For more information, call 940-668-5412.
