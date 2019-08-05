New exhibit coming at Morton Museum after temporary closure
The Morton Museum recently announced plans to close temporarily beginning Aug. 12 for a short time. During that time staff and volunteers will be preparing a new exhibit, reorganizing and updating donated collections of artifacts.
The museum will reopen in early September with the next exhibit continuing its series “The Birth of Cooke County” with “Oil, War, Boom and Bust (1900-1950),” according to a recent press release.
The Morton Museum is at 210 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
Ardmore community theater to have auditions next week
Ardmore Little Theatre will host auditions soon for “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” a who-done-it taking place at a remote country estate where everyone is trapped by a severe snowstorm.
Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at the Goddard Center, 401 1st Ave. SW in Ardmore. Performances will be Sept. 19-22. According to a recent press release, anyone who can play the suggested age ranges is welcome to audition and no previous stage experience or training is necessary.
More information on the characters, the plot, the audition and rehearsal routine is available at the website, on Facebook or by calling 580-223-6387. Scripts are available at the Goddard Center. Set construction, backstage or front-of-house production volunteers are welcome.
