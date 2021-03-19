Job fair set for Tuesday
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave., will host a job fair for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. Job-seekers are advised to be prepared to interview at the job fair. To find out more information about the job posting, register with www.workintexas.com.
Deadline for SBA loans is next week
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West is reminding Texas small businesses of the March 23 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by severe storms, flooding and tornado in Montague County that occurred just before Memorial Day weekend last year.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the May 22, 2020 severe weather.
These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Cooke, Montague and Wise counties in Texas as well as Love County in Oklahoma, among other locations.
Interest rates can be as low as 3% for businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.
Gainesville student graduates from WGU
Alissa Northington of Gainesville has earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University, the institution announced.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
