Get STEMed up at library
The Cooke County Library will offer another “STEMed Up” class from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
Class participants will use their hand-eye coordination to navigate the library’s Ozobot Evos through a paper maze. The class is intended to teach students basic coding skills and navigation.
The class is for ages 8-12 and has 15 slots available. Advance registration is required. Signup is ongoing now until the class is full.
For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530. The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Learn about fall nature photography
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host a fall photography class. Participants should bring their cameras and meet at the Kid Fish Pond.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
