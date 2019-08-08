CASA fun shoot set
At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, the Era Masonic Lodge will host the 12th Annual North Texas Fun Shoot. This event will benefit CASA of North Texas, local scholarships and the Scottish Rite Hospital.
Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by shooting games at 8 a.m. The Fun Shoot will begin at 9 a.m. Shooters may gather their own team or come individually and be placed on a team, according to a Facebook post about the event. The Fun Shoot will take place at the Fossil Point Sporting Grounds, 7282 N. Farm-to-Market Road 51 in Decatur.
For more information, call CASA at 940-665-2244.
4-H schedules kickoff
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Cooke County 4-H will host a kickoff night at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
At this event, participants may meet 4-H members, club managers, project leaders and learn more about joining 4-H. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Phyllis Griffin at 940-668-5412.
Chorale hosts meet-and-greet for coming season
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, the North Central Texas Chorale will host a “Meet and Greet” to introduction Handel’s “Messiah” as well as sample music from the production.
According to a recent press release, the director, Clint Kelley, will be discussing the portions the chorale will learn and the techniques that will be used in preparing the music.
The introduction will take place at the Gainesville North Central Texas College campus, 1525 W. California St.
For more information, call Phil Schenk at 940-387-1886 or visit www.northcentraltexaschorale.com.
