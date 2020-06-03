Blood drive to be June 19
Cooke County United Way will host a Carter BloodCare drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, in the south parking lot of the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St., where the blood drive bus will be parked.
The drive’s goal is to collect 60 units, United Way Executive Director Stephanie Melchert said by email.
Carter CEO Dr. Merlyn Sayers declared a critical blood shortage last week, a message on the organization’s website states.
“The coronavirus pandemic has had a compelling impact on all of us,” the message read. “With the cancellation of blood drives after the closure of schools, universities, colleges, businesses and houses of worship, the effect on the blood supply has been profound and sudden.”
Blood donors are routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin. If donors pass the mini health exam and have not donated blood in the previous 56 days, they may donate blood.
Donors may sign up for an appointment at CarterBloodCare.org. Volunteers are also needed for the drive — signups are taking place online at https://bit.ly/2Mofc8T.
Prospective donors who have known exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, must wait 14 days after exposure before donating. Anyone who has had the disease and is fully recovered may donate blood beginning 28 days after symptoms have disappeared, according to information on Carter BloodCare’s website.
For more information, call Melchert at 940-655-1793.
