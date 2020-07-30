Protest planned for Monday evening
Supporters in favor of keeping the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Cooke County Courthouse grounds are planning to gather at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., to make their opinions known.
Organizers ask that participants remain peaceful and observe coronavirus-related precautions.
The protest follows a number of protests and counter-protests related to the monument.
Muensterfest slated Saturday
Muenster Volunteer Fire Department will host a benefit concert Saturday, Aug. 1, supporting its operations.
Muensterfest gates will open at 4 p.m. at the city park, 100 Maple St., with house music playing until Southern Couch Band takes the Ranch Stage at 5 p.m.
Blackout Betty will perform 6-7:15 p.m. on the Main Stage, followed by Blackhorse from 7:15-8:30 p.m. on the Ranch Stage. Guns 4 Roses will be playing 8:30-10 p.m. on the Main Stage, then Brown Paper Bag will take the Ranch Stage from 10-11 p.m. and Back In Black will be on the Main Stage from 11 p.m. until the festival closes.
A corn hole tournament will be at 5 p.m. with registration starting at 4 p.m. A tug-of-war and the Jaycee beer van will also be available. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Advance tickets are $25 general admission or $75 for VIP admission, which includes beer, food and front-of-stage access. Camping passes are $15.
Tickets at the door are $35 for general admission or $100 for VIP.
Ahead of the concert, MVFD will serve barbecue meals to go from the fire station, 421 N. Main St., starting at 4 p.m. Saturday until the food runs out. The meals will be served drive-thru style with the line starting behind the fire station. Tickets are $12 and are available ahead of time from Momma Luke’s Ace Hardware, 115 N. Main St. in Muenster.
