NCTC, workforce agency to host joint job fair Dec. 4
North Central Texas College and Workforce Solutions Texoma plan to co-host an advanced manufacturing job fair next month.
The job fair will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in room 2111 of the B29 Investments Career and Technology Center, building 2100 at NCTC’s Gainesville campus, 1525 W. California St.
It will be geared for students in NCTC’s welding, HVAC, machining, industrial mechanics, engineering technology, criminal justice and cosmetology programs. The fair is open to NCTC students and the public.
Interviews will be conducted on the spot and information will also be available on the college’s programs.
Stanford House gala coming
The Stanford House senior activity center will host its fourth annual Winter Wonderland Gala at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the center, 401 W. Garnett St.
Dinner will be accompanied by music, a silent auction and raffle. Valet parking will be available and the Stanford House will announce the winner of its car giveaway.
Tickets are $15 in advance and are available from the senior center.
Beekeeping classes offered
Elm Fork Beekeeper Association recently announced the schedule for its 2020 beekeeping course, consisting of three classes totaling 15 class hours over three months.
The Basic Beekeeping class will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and will cover bee biology, standard equipment, choosing the best hive location and installation of a package or nucleus of bees.
The Hive Management class will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and will focus on honey bee colony management, first year management and second year/ongoing seasonal hive management, and pest and disease management.
The Advanced Hive Management class will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and will cover re-queening, increases, simple queen rearing, laws, extractions and preparing to market hive products.
Classes will take place in building 500 at North Central Texas College, 1525 W. California St. in Gainesville. The $100 course fee includes all three classes, course books and lunch.
The deadline for registration is Jan. 10 and class sizes are limited. Participants need to register and pay online at elmforkbeekeepers.org or mail their fees along with name, address, phone number and email address to: Elm Fork Beekeepers Association, 301 S. Chestnut, Gainesville, Texas 76240.
For more information, call Jan Hodson at 940-637-2702 or email her at janhodson@gmail.com.
The Elm Fork Beekeeper Association meets the third Thursday of each month at Landmark Bank Conference Center, 1112 E. California St. in Gainesville. Sign-in starts at 6 p.m. and the meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
