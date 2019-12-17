Share your favorite Christmas lights displays
The Register is gearing up to publish a list of readers’ favorite Christmas lights displays.
Let us know if there’s a house with a few extra lights in your neighborhood, or if there’s one with something unique in its display. You can call us at 940-665-5511 or email editor@gainesvilleregister.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. Please make sure to tell us your name and contact information as well.
For privacy reasons, an exact address isn’t needed if you see a lights display you want to tell us about, but do let us know the block it’s in or the nearest intersection.
Callisburg essays win recognition in VFW contest
Two Callisburg Middle School students recently won recognition in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Patriot’s Pen essay competition.
Eighth grader Bay Morris took first place in the contest at the school level, according to middle school teacher Kim Lindenborn.
Bay now advances to the state level of the competition, Lindenborn said.
Marissa Payne, also in eighth grade, won second place.
More than 80 Callisburg students entered the competition this year, Lindenborn said.
The Patriot’s Pen essay competition is open to sixth through eighth grade students. This year’s theme is “What Makes America Great?” Gainesville VFW Post 1922 hosted the local level of the competition.
Muenster student awarded institutional scholarship
A Muenster student has been awarded an institutional scholarship at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, the college recently announced.
Jacob Pierce is receiving the Promise Scholarship, an academic award of $6,000 per year for four years, according to a college press release. The Muenster High School senior has been accepted as part of the incoming class in fall 2020.
The college is a four-year residential institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Library to close for holidays
The Cooke County Library announced it will close briefly for the Christmas holiday and again for New Year’s Day.
The library will close at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in observance of Christmas, according to Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence. It’ll reopen with regular hours starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26.
Then the library will close again at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and will reopen with regular hours beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.