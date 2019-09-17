TCOG board plans meeting Thursday
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to hear updates on the 2020 Community Services Block Grant budget and Community Action Plan initiative at its next meeting Thursday, Sept. 19, an agenda notice shows.
A number of other items are also on the agenda, including an audit report for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2019, and five-year and annual public housing agency plans.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman.
Photography classes planned at Ray Roberts Lake State Park this weekend
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host two photography programs Saturday, Sept. 21.
At 6 p.m. the park will host an Evening Landscapes class. To learn some tips and tricks for sunset photographs, participants should bring their cameras and meet at the Kid Fish Pond.
At 8:30 p.m., a Light Painting in the Park class will take place. To learn how to paint with light, bring your digital cameras and meet at the Kid Fish Pond.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page. Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Register recognized for ag coverage
The Gainesville Daily Register was recently recognized by the Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas for its coverage of Gainesville FFA and ag news in Cooke County.
The newspaper received the organization’s Outstanding Newspaper Award for Area 5, covering 10 counties in North Texas, according to information from Gainesville FFA adviser Traci Broom.
Members of the local FFA nominated the newspaper for the award, Broom said.
