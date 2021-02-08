Commissioners to participate in forum
Cooke County commissioners are set to participate in a forum hosted by the Cooke County Republican Women this week.
The CCRW meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Cross Timbers Church, 6134 Farm-to-Market Road 922 between Valley View and Mountain Springs.
The program is “Meet Your County Commissioners.” and the public is invited to learn more about county government. A special agenda notice from the county commissioners' court was issued since a quorum of the court could be present.
In keeping with the church’s wishes, COVID-19-related safety protocols will be observed. Light snacks and drinks will be provided.
For more information about CCRW meetings and club activities, contact Vice President of Programs Tiffany Lester at 940-641-1107 or President Kerri Kingsbery at kerri@kingsbery.com, or visit the Cooke County Republican Women's Facebook page.
Rep. Jackson assigned to task force
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, was recently named to co-chair the Texas Agriculture Task Force in Congress.
The task force will advocate for the state's agricultural priorities in the House, according to a press release from Jackson's office.
Jackson was elected last year to represent Texas's 13th Congressional District.
Texas is home to 247,000 farms, covering over 126 million acres, according to the release.
Gainesville student named to honor roll
Addison Mercer of Gainesville was recently named to the President's List for fall 2020 at Ouachita Baptist University, the institution announced in a press release.
Mercer was among 343 students eligible for the honor, which requires that full-time students maintain a 4.0 grade point average.
Ouachita Baptist University is a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Dieter awarded company honor
Mike Dieter of Lindsay recently received special recognition for his performance as an agent with Catholic Life Insurance, one of the nation’s largest fraternal benefit societies.
Dieter's professional achievements in life insurance and related financial planning earned him the “12 Apostles” Award, which will be presented during the Catholic Life Leaders Club event June 22-26 in Orlando, Florida.
The “12 Apostles” Award is given to the top 12 producers for the year out of the more than 300 agents currently serving Catholic Life Insurance. Dieter finished as the number five Apostle for life insurance sales in 2020.
Dieter has also been a 12 Apostle with Catholic Life Insurance eight times now, according to a press release.
Dieter's offices are at 317 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.
Learn about mountain lions
Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host a virtual seminar about mountain lions this weekend.
“Second Saturday: Mountain Lions on ZOOM” is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Mammologist Jessica Healy of Austin College will discuss the animal with 40 English names including cougar, painter, catamount, panther, puma, and so on. She'll cover its biology, ecology and natural history.
Healy is an associate professor of biology at Austin College in Sherman.
Attendees may participate in the seminar by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMucumvqj8tGdCTmEfwBGnAxDlkTkSficRr to register. Those who do will get a confirmation email with a link to the Zoom meeting. You can download the app Zoom Cloud Meetings and use the link in the email to join the meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
