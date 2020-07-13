OK State names local grads
The following local students graduated this spring from Oklahoma State University, the institution announced recently.
Chase Deeken, Gainesville, Bachelor of Science in physiology
Samuel Cross, Lake Kiowa, Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, honors college
Kyle Verhaert, Lake Kiowa, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting
Rylan Ridge, Valley View, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in economics, cum laude
Allie Walterscheid, Muenster, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in finance, cum laude
Student makes OBU honor roll
A Gainesville resident was named to Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester, the institution announced in a press release.
The President’s Honor Roll included Robert Rhodes, an instrumental major. The honor is given to students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Oklahoma Baptist University is a Christian liberal arts university in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Collinsville student takes top honors
A junior exhibitor from Collinsville won championship honors at the 2020 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Abilene, the show announced recently.
The Division I Champion Female award went to Cpl Montana Blaze 001 Fury, owned by Christian Purcell of Collinsville.
There were 65 head entered in the Bred and Owned Female show, with a total of eight divisions.
Overall, a total of 622 animals were pre-entered and 368 junior exhibitors traveled all across the nation from 24 states to compete for the National Champion top honors from June 22-June 27.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are again closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.