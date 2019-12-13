City council sets Tuesday meeting
Gainesville City Council members are set to consider an ordinance abandoning a portion of city roadway at its upcoming meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Council members will also consider a city code variance request from Li’l Leopards Learning Ladder for 319 E. Broadway St.; and a contract with the Cooke County Appraisal District for tax assessment and collection, according to the agenda notice for the meeting.
Council will also go into closed session to discuss the city manager’s evaluation. It’ll reconvene in open session to consider action on amending the city manager’s contract, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Carolers invite public to sing
Singers with the Gainesville-based North Central Texas Chorale are inviting the public to join them in singing Christmas carols next week at the Cooke County Courthouse.
Singers will gather on the ground floor of the courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, to distribute music. They’ll begin singing around 2:30 p.m. on the courthouse’s first floor.
Festive outfits are encouraged, according to chorale spokesman Phil Schenk.
TCOG board to meet Thursday
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to consider action related to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program weatherization for 2019 at its meeting next week, an agenda notice shows.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman.
GISD to have hearing on FIRST rating
Gainesville Independent School District’s board is set to have a public hearing about its Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas rating at its next meeting Monday, Dec. 16.
An agenda notice shows the school board will also consider action on the school system’s district and targeted campus improvement plans.
Board members will hear updates on the school’s teacher recruitment initiatives and construction projects as well as a mid-year budget update, according to the agenda notice.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on that, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board after board recognition items, the notice states.
