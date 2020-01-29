World Read Aloud Day is Feb. 5
The Cooke County Library will host a special children’s class on Wednesday, Feb. 5, for World Read Aloud Day.
Children may celebrate World Read Aloud Day with Ms. Kim and friends, reading stories to celebrate reading around the world.
The children’s class will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville. For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530.
Habitat for Humanity to have chili lunch
Gainesville Area Habitat for Humanity will have its annual chili lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the fellowship hall at First Baptist Church, 308 E. Broadway.
Meals are $10, according to an event flyer. Call 940-665-3091 or 940-736-3772 to place a take-out order.
Valentine’s dance, dinner set
The Cooke County Fair Association will host a Valentine’s dance and dinner Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Peter’s Centennial Hall in Lindsay.
Doors open at 5:30 and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the meeting hall, 504 W. Fourth St. Tickets are $100 and include dinner for two plus live entertainment by Doug Martin and the Rustlers.
Tickets may be purchased from any board member or by calling David Fogle at 940-390-7096.
