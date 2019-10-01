Republican Women to host speakers
Members of the Cooke County Republican Women will hear from Tom Kile and Deanna Brown at the organization’s monthly meeting next week.
Kile and Brown, from Texas Border Volunteers, will be presenting a slideshow about the Texas border and immigration.
Kile is president of Texas Border Volunteers and has served with the organization at the southern border over the past 15 years. He is also vice president of membership. Kile retired after 30 years in the U.S. Navy. In his second career, he retired from Mercury Marine.
Brown has been a volunteer with Texas Border Volunteers for about a year. She is an aerospace consultant and has worked as station manager at FedEx, manufacturing manager at Cessna on the world’s fastest business jet, the Citation X, and a stint at a Sikorsky factory in Poland.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville. It’s open to the public and an end-of-summer picnic is planned.
For more information, call vice president of programs Kerri Kingsbery at 214-681-9916 or visit cookegop.com/ccrw.
Community club plans dinner, auction
The Downard-Fairplains Community Club will host its 27th annual barbecue dinner and auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Dinner will be served until 7 p.m., when the auction will start.
Tickets are $10 per person for brisket, pork, beans, potato salad, coleslaw and homemade desserts; children 6 and under eat free.
The main portion of this year’s proceeds will benefit ABBA Women’s Center, Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center, Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter and the VISTO Backpack Buddies, according to a press release.
The community center is 5 miles south of Gainesville on Old Denton Road (Farm-to-Market Road 2071).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.