Trail ride to raise funds for foster kids care
A trail ride fundraiser for the Montague County Child Welfare Board is set for Saturday, March 13, at Four Winds Ranch of Saint Jo.
The ride will run 1-3 p.m. and will be open to the first 50 riders who register and pay the fee of $25 per rider.
Fundraising for the child welfare board was “practically nonexistent in 2020” due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to information provided by Kathy Wiginton of Four Winds Ranch. “Additionally, the number of foster children has risen dramatically.”
The entire registration fee will be donated to the child welfare board. Additional donations will also be accepted.
Wine for riders at least 21 years old, cheese, soft drinks and water will be served after the ride courtesy of private donations. A restroom is located on site and a water trough will be provided for the horses. Participants are asked to wear masks before and after the ride.
For more information or to register, visit FourWindsRanchTX.com or email fourwindsranchtx@gmail.com.
Pediatrician to join medical center staff
Cooke County Medical Center, operated by North Texas Medical Center, is set to welcome a new pediatrician to its staff.
Dr. Tracy Wang will be starting at the clinic in March 2021 alongside obstetrician/gynecologists Dr. Zaira Jorai-Khan and Dr. Molly Isola as well as a team of nurse practitioners.
She graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, after receiving her Bachelor of Arts in biology from Washington University in St. Louis. She completed her residency in pediatrics at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
She has received the Good Catch Award from the University of Maryland NICU and has been recognized in community service at St. Louis University.
The clinic is at 801 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.
For more information regarding Dr. Wang or to schedule an appointment, call 940-612-8750.
Job fair set
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave., will host a job fair for Express Employment Professionals from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
To find out what positions they will be hiring for, visit the employment office's website at www.workintexas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.