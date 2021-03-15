Whitesboro art show to kick off Friday
The Whitesboro Parks and Recreation Department will host its 13th annual Shauney P. Lucas Community Art Show this weekend at the Jimmie O. Rector Community Center, 400 Wilson St. in Whitesboro. The show is open to all area artists to enter and is free to submit work or to attend the show.
A reception will take place 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, and is open to the public. Viewers’ Choice award recipients will be chosen at the reception.
Viewing hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 20, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
The show was renamed in 2011 in memory of Shauney Lucas, a young photographer who was killed in an automobile accident in October 2010. Shauney was a member of the parks and recreation department staff and was instrumental in the early art shows.
For more information, visit the parks and recreation department’s website at www.whitesborotexas.com/pard.
Republican Women to host speaker
Orlando Sanchez, founder of Texas Latino Conservatives, will discuss the importance of the Hispanic vote for the future of conservatism in Texas at the Cooke County Republican Women's April 1 meeting.
The 7 p.m. meeting will take place at Cross Timbers Church, 6134 Farm-to-Market Road 922 about six miles east of Valley View.
Texas Latino Conservatives aims to increase Latino representation and participation in government, according to its website. Sanchez will present data on the success of TLC’s 2020 political plan and how the organization is preparing for the 2022 election cycle.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information visit cookegop.com/ccrw or the CCRW Facebook page; or call Vice President of Programs Tiffany Lester at 940-641-1107 or President Kerri Kingsbery at 214-681-9916.
Established in October 1991, the Cooke County Republican Women’s club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Women who believe in the philosophy of the Republican Party, are at least 18 years of age and are registered to vote are eligible to join. In addition, young women ages 13-17 may join as Young Affiliates, and men can support the club by joining as Associate Members.
Valley View college student graduates
Emily Cameron of Valley View is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2020 during a closed ceremony Nov. 21, 2020.
Cameron received a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university in Searcy, Arkansas.
Scholarship deadline nears
High school seniors across North Texas including in Cooke County have three more weeks to apply for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater North Texas annual Scholarship Program, which grants more than $60,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors every year.
The program is funded by North Texas McDonald’s owner-operators and the community, to recognize students for their academic achievements, community involvement, and assist in college tuition costs. Applications are open at rmhcntx.org/scholarships. The deadline to submit is April 1, 2021.
Students named to ACU dean's list
Two area students were among more than 1,300 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Abilene Christian University.
Jacie Hecker of Gainesville, a senior majoring in nursing, and David Denton of Tioga, a sophomore majoring in biology, qualified for the Dean's Honor Roll, recognizing full-time students earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Register offices remain closed
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the continued spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Extra copies of the paper are available beginning the day of publication by calling the office to make arrangements for pickup. Copies must be paid for with exact change.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.