Johnson Branch to host ice cream class next week
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host two programs on Saturday, Aug. 24.
At 10 a.m., participants may practice watercolor painting with “Arts in the Park.” Supplies will be available first come first served. The class will meet at pavilion 1.
At 2 p.m., a class titled “Homesteading and Homemade Ice Cream” will take place. Participants will learn about the work it takes to build a homestead as well as making homemade ice cream. This class will meet at pavilion 1.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
