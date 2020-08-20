Next job fair to be Tuesday
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave., will host a job fair for RPM Staffing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. Job-seekers should be prepared to interview at the job fair. For more information, register with www.workintexas.com.
Chickasaw Nation takes festival online
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby recently announced that the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival will be conducted virtually this year.
Events are set to begin Sept. 26 and culminate with the State of the Nation address during the virtual annual meeting Oct. 3.
A series of events and cultural demonstrations will be hosted virtually via an online format throughout the celebratory week. Those include cultural classes and demonstrations, history presentations, the presentation of the Dynamic Woman of the Year Award and Silver Feather Award, and the SEASAM art market.
Traditional activities of the Chickasaw Princesses have been curtailed due to the pandemic. For the first time in the custom’s history, the current princesses will retain their titles through the following year.
The band competition and parade normally conducted on the day of the annual meeting will not take place this year.
For information regarding the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival events, locations and schedules, visit AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net.
Noble Institute to host series on calves
Noble Research Institute will host a three-part online learning series, “Preconditioning Calves for Success,” on Aug. 24, 26 and 28.
Part one will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Guest speakers John Gilliam, veterinarian with Oklahoma State University, and John Richeson of West Texas A&M University. They’ll discuss measures to take before weaning to ensure a successful preconditioning period as well as vaccination strategies and considerations.
Part two will be from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Guest speaker Paul Beck of Oklahoma State University, who will provide a research overview related to weaning strategies.
Part three will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Noble Research Institute livestock consultants will discuss optimizing nutrient management of weaned calves and marketing of preconditioned calves.
Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and engage in online discussion during these livestreamed events.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required to receive meeting login details prior to the event. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
Marketing cattle focus of seminars
Noble Research Institute’s Integrity Beef Alliance Program will host two online learning events about marketing cattle strategically with the Integrity Beef programs.
The Integrity Beef Alliance Program is a comprehensive beef production system founded on best management practices. The program simplifies cow-calf producer management decisions and increases marketing opportunities through the production of high quality cattle.
The first event, “Marketing Cattle Strategically with Integrity Beef Terminal Calf Program,” will be from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1. It will focus on the marketing benefits that a cow-calf producer can see when participating in the program.
The second event, “Marketing Heifers Strategically with Integrity Beef Replacement Female Program,” will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. The program is centered on properly developing and vaccinating first-calf heifers with protocols to develop a breeding program to ensure calving ease and high weaning weights of the first calf.
Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and engage in online discussion during these livestreamed events.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required to receive meeting login details prior to the event. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
Start growing pecans with Noble
Noble Research Institute will host an online learning event, “So You Want to Grow Pecans,” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
The pecan is America’s native nut and a long-lived crop. The trees can grow and produce a crop across hundreds of years. The problem is that factors such as pests, improper soil management and poor plant nutrition can get in the way of successfully harvesting a pecan crop.
Noble Research Institute pecan specialists will provide attendees with the basic information they need to begin their pecan orchard venture, starting with how to determine proper site selection for trees; select the right pecan variety; lay out an orchard and establish trees; and select appropriate equipment needed to prune and train the pecan trees for growth and to harvest the pecans.
After orchard site selection, attendees will learn about how management of soil and plant nutrition, irrigation systems, and pest control are needed to help the trees grow.
By the end of the seminar, attendees will have a basic understanding of the various production practices. Individuals who are interested in pecan production as a means to supplement income are encouraged to join in.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required to receive meeting login details prior to the event. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
