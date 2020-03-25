Livestock showmen get scholarships
Two members of Cooke County youth agricultural organizations were recently awarded scholarships by the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee, the committee announced.
Samantha Fisher of Cooke County 4-H is receiving a $4,000 scholarship, according to a committee press release. She is the daughter of Laura Fisher and participated in the 2019 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program, making her eligible for the scholarship program. Her Shorthorn heifer project was sponsored by Jerry's Chevrolet of Weatherford.
Stephen Fuhrmann of Lindsay FFA also received a $4,000 scholarship after participating int he calf scramble. He is the son of Ashley and Cheryl Fuhrmann. His Charolais heifer project was sponsored by DATAMARS Inc. of Mineral Wells.
All told, 72 youth received $390,000 in Calf Scramble scholarship awards.
Court issues temporary guidelines
Cooke County’s 235th District Judge Janelle Haverkamp ordered new temporary guidelines at the district court to mitigate health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Except for essential cases, all in-person hearings and trials until May 8 are to be rescheduled. Participants in court matters are directed to contact the court if they have a setting during that time frame.
Essential matters will likely proceed by remote appearance. Those include Child Protective Services removal hearings; temporary restraining orders or injunctions the court deems urgent; family violence protective orders; and criminal pleas which result in defendants being released from the county jail. The court may deem other matters essential at its discretion, too, according to the guidelines.
No jury trials, arraignments or pretrial dockets will be heard through May 8, according to the order. Uncontested matters will not be heard either. Agreed divorces, signed by all parties and attorneys, may be heard by submission and filed electronically. Agreed orders modifying suits affecting parent-child relationships may also be submitted for approval.
The Texas Office of Court Administration and local courts are developing a plan to hold appearances over video conference, according to the order.
Questions may be directed to Court Coordinator Tess Payeur at tess.payeur@co.cooke.tx.us.
District court suspends CPS visitation
235th District Judge Janelle Haverkamp announced Tuesday, March 24, that the court is suspending all previously ordered visitation in Child Protective Services cases in light of the rising number of Texas cases of the new coronavirus.
The suspension applies to CPS parent-child, sibling, AAL or GAL and Department of Family and Protective Services visits scheduled to take place from March 24 until May 3. It encompasses children in relative or fictive kin placements as well as foster care.
“If there are cases where DFPS feels that there are extraordinary circumstances which require that a face-to-face visit occur, they may use their discretion in doing so, with notification to the court,” according to the order.
Comptroller offers payment help
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office is offering to work out payment options with businesses hit by the economic impact of the new coronavirus and struggling with their payments on February sales taxes.
The agency is offering short-term payment agreements and, in most instances, waivers of penalties and interest, according to a news release from the comptroller’s office. Businesses are directed to call the agency’s Enforcement Hotline at 800-252-8880 to learn about the options for remaining in compliance and avoiding interest and late fees on taxes due.
The agency is also providing links to various online tools on its COVID-19 response page, comptroller.texas.gov/about/emergency/.
TDLR waiving some requirements
To help keep licensees available to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is suspending certain regulatory requirements statewide, the department announced in a press release.
Continuing education requirements for all licenses expiring in March, April and May 2020 are waived. Licensees will still submit their renewal applications, pay the required fees and have their criminal histories checked but they will not need to complete any required continuing education requirements this licensing cycle.
Speech-language pathologist and audiologist interns may receive credit for supervised hours when they have “tele-supervision” and time limits are waived on the number of supervised hours the interns can complete. Allowing remote supervision will enable students to continue earning credits and allow their patients to continue receiving important therapies.
All building inspection deadlines in the Elimination of Architectural Barriers Program for any inspections due in March, April and May are extended by 60 days in case any of those buildings are needed to be used immediately as part of COVID-19 response.
Inspection times for Boilers and Elevators with permits that expire in March, April and May are also extended. Hospitals and other medical facilities will see increased demand in the coming weeks. Temporarily extending required inspections for boilers and elevators will allow healthcare operations to continue. TDLR investigators will respond in case of an accident or emergency.
Register office closed to walk-in visitors
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge will be calculated at that time and will need to be paid by credit or debit card.
