Tioga schools to have fall festival
Tioga Independent School District will have its annual fall festival on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26, at Tioga High School, 855 McKnight Road in Tioga.
A cake walk, haunted house, face painting, games and prizes, and silent and live auctions are planned for the event, according to an event poster.
The games will run 1-3:30 p.m. and the live auction will start at 4 p.m.
Vote cast on House resolution
Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
H.J.Res. 77: Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria. Bill Passed — House (354-60); Yea
TCOG board to meet Wednesday
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, to consider approving its 2018-2019 annual report.
Board members will also consider a few other items on the agenda including a resolution regarding the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Homeowner Rehabilitation Assistance program.
The meeting will take place at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman.
Share spooky tales around a campfire
At 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host “Campfires and Spooky Stories.” This group will meet at the amphitheater.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Park hosting 3 programs Oct. 26
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host three programs on Saturday, Oct. 26.
At 9 a.m., participants can make critter costumes and hike the trail during “Halloween Hikes.” The group will meet at Pavilion 1.
At 11 a.m., those who want to learn more about snakes can meet at Pavilion 1 for “Snake Talk.”
At 2 p.m., the park will host “Geocaching for Tricks and Treats.” Those who want to participate can meet at Pavilion 1.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
