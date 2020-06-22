CCRW donates sale proceeds to church
Cooke County Republican Women recently donated more than $1,000 to First Christian Church from the proceeds of a rummage sale in early June.
CCRW hosted the rummage sale as a benefit for the church in recognition of the church’s status as regular venue for the club’s meetings as well two CCRW candidate forums in January and February this year. The sale took place as a “Caring for America” community service project in conjunction with the Red River Valley Tourism Association’s 350-mile U.S. 82/287 Yard Sale on June 5-6, according to a CCRW press release.
Club representatives presented the donation Tuesday, June 16, to Rev. Mark Loewen, senior minister at First Christian, and Rev. Gregory Chambers, associate minister.
Leftover clothing from the sale was donated to ABBA Women’s Center, a Gainesville crisis pregnancy center. Books remaining from the sale were donated to the Cooke County Library’s surplus book warehouse and other merchandise was given to Brothers Serving Others Resale Store in Lindsay.
Membership in CCRW is open to any woman at least 18 years old who believes in the ideals and goals of the Republican Party, is a citizen of the United States and is a registered voter. Annual dues are $35 which includes membership in the local club, the Texas Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women. Men are welcome to join as associate members for $15 annually.
Information about upcoming programs and meetings is on the CCRW Facebook page and at www.cookegop.com/ccrw.
