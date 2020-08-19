GISD will host 2nd sub orientation
Gainesville Independent School District will host another substitute teacher orientation from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, for all new and returning substitutes who did not already attend the July orientation.
All subs are required to attend orientation before being approved for employment.
Due to a new hiring platform, all substitutes for the 2020-2021 school year must complete a substitute application on the GISD website to be eligible for employment, according to a release from the school district. Subs are asked to bring a current driver’s license, Social Security card and official high school or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For more information, call human resources at 940-665-4362.
Weekend march to advocate removal
PRO Gainesville will host a protest at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.
It will be the sixth in a series of public protests calling for removal of the more than 100-year-old monument at the courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. A march scheduled for Aug. 16 was canceled because of severe weather.
The activist organization invites participants to gather at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
County commissioners this week voted 4-1 to keep the monument where it currently stands.
Pilot Point student finishes BFA
Luke Boyce of Pilot Point graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 3D digital design, the institution announced in a press release.
Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2019-2020 academic year at all of RIT's campuses. A virtual celebration took place May 8.
Rochester Institute of Technology enrolls about 19,000 students.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus postage may be paid by credit or debit card.
Library to close for holiday
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, for the Labor Day holiday, the library announced Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The library will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, with regular hours, according to a library press release.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library, 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.