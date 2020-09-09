LOGO community news in brief

Protests at square to continue Sunday

PRO Gainesville is planning another protest at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.

It will be the ninth in a series of public protests calling for removal of the more than 100-year-old monument at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. The activist organization invites participants to gather at the courthouse.

County commissioners voted 4-1 on Aug. 17 to keep the monument where it currently stands. A Sept. 4 vote by commissioners banned signs or displays from being placed on courthouse grounds.

At the group’s Sept. 6 protest, the public was barred from the courthouse lawn.

