Protests at square to continue Sunday
PRO Gainesville is planning another protest at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.
It will be the ninth in a series of public protests calling for removal of the more than 100-year-old monument at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. The activist organization invites participants to gather at the courthouse.
County commissioners voted 4-1 on Aug. 17 to keep the monument where it currently stands. A Sept. 4 vote by commissioners banned signs or displays from being placed on courthouse grounds.
At the group’s Sept. 6 protest, the public was barred from the courthouse lawn.
