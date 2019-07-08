Kids can learn archery at state park
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host Archery in the Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. The class will be teaching the basics of archery.
This event will be taught by NASP certified instructors and is for anyone age 10 and up. The class is limited to 15 participants and is by reservation only. All equipment will be provided. Closed-toed shoes must be worn.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Cemetery association to meet
The Union Cemetery at Capp’s Corner will have its annual meeting at 11 a.m. Aug. 10. Those attending should bring a lunch and plan to visit with the group after the meeting, according to a press release.
For more information, call Virginia Ivins at 903-456-5258.
