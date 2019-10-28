Downe finalist for national award
The National FFA Organization recently announced that Era resident Zachary Downe was selected as a national finalist for the National FFA Proficiency Award in small animal production and care — entrepreneurship/placement.
Downe was one of four people chosen to compete for the award at the national finals taking place this fall at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Downe graduated from Era Independent School District in May and is studying full-time at North Central Texas College. He is pursuing a degree in animal science and works part-time with Lisa Bellows, science division chair at NCTC.
Downe is continuing with his rabbit project and providing show stock and meat pens as well as hosting multiple clinics and workshops for those interested in the rabbit project, according to an FFA release.
The National FFA Organization is a national agriculture education youth organization of 8,630 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Callisburg FFA trunk-or-treat moved inside
Callisburg FFA is moving its Trunk-or-Treat event inside due to expected inclement weather.
The trunk-or-treat will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Callisburg High School.
Job fair set for Wednesday
Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a job fair for RPM Staffing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
More information about available positions is at www.workintexas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.