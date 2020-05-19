Lindsay grad named to college honor roll
Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre, Oklahoma, have been announced for the 2020 spring semester.
Connor Pelzel, a graduate of Lindsay High School, was named to the President’s Honor Roll.
An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 775 students named to the President’s Honor Roll during the spring semester.
TCOG to meet Thursday
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to consider action on an amendment to the organization’s Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program contract with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
The meeting will take place via teleconference, according to the agenda notice. The phone number to listen in is 1-346-248-7799. The meeting ID is 885 5882 3323 and the password is 418570. The meeting will also be on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us with the same meeting ID and a password TCOG0521.
