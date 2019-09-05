Constellations in sight at state park
At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, the Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host “Starrytelling.” The group will be viewing constellations and planets that are visible in the night sky. There will be a telescope available for shared viewing, though participants are welcome to bring their own.
Attendees will meet at Big Day parking.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather. For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page. The Johnson Branch unit is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
Events set Saturday at Ray Roberts
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host two programs this Saturday, Sept. 7.
Archery in the Park will begin at 8:15 a.m. and will cover the basics of archery. The class will be taught by NASP certified instructors and is for anyone age 10 and up. It’s limited to 15 participants and is by reservation only. All equipment will be provided. Closed-toed shoes must be worn.
Then at 2 p.m., “Nature Journaling 101” will introduce participants to the hobby. Meet at Picnic Pavilion 1.
While the programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
