Swift water rescue team deployed
Gainesville Fire-Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue team was called to the town of Conroe on Thursday morning as part of Task Force 1 for major flooding, GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said.
Tropical Depression Imelda has dumped more than 35 inches of rain in some areas the past few days, she noted. Flooding in some areas has been reported to be worse than from Hurricane Harvey.
Deployed team members included Capt. Randy Prestage, Lt. Zane Ferguson, Lt. Cameron Fisher, Lt. Paul Bacchus, and firefighters Trey Anderle and Dalton Bentley.
Walnut Bend board welcomes 4-H
The Walnut Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees this week approved resolutions sanctioning Cooke County 4-H as an extracurricular activity and having their sponsors serve as adjunct faculty.
At the meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17, Superintendent/Principal Troy Humphrey also presented information regarding the district's accountability rating and changes to intervention software, Response to Intervention and assessment data dissemination.
Board members also signed up for the Saint Jo school board training session later on in October.
The next scheduled school board meeting will be 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
Stanford House drive continues
The annual Stanford House donation drive is ongoing through Dec. 6, a flyer supplied by Director Kathi Kirby Husereau shows.
Donors who give at least $50 will receive an entry in a drawing for a 2019 Buick Encore purchased from Glenn Polk Autoplex.
Other prizes include gift cards for $250 or $100.
The Buick will be given away at the Stanford House Christmas gala Friday, Dec. 6. The dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. and the drawing will follow. Tickets for the gala will be on sale starting in mid-November, the flyer indicated.
