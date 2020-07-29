Activist group to host protest march
PRO Gainesville will host a March for Racial Injustice on Sunday, Aug. 2, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.
Participants are invited to gather at B.P. Douglas Park, 529 N. Throckmorton St., beginning at 6 p.m. The march will proceed from there to the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
Organizers emphasized that the event is planned as a peaceful protest.
Sunday’s planned event follows three other larger public protests calling for removal of the more than 100-year-old monument.
GISD continues summer meal service
Gainesville Independent School District is extending its summer meal service through Thursday, Aug. 6.
Any child age 18 and under may receive two meals each day via drive-thru service. Children do not need to be enrolled in GISD schools to receive the meals.
Drive-thru meals are available for pickup from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at Chalmers Elementary School, 600 S. Farm-to-Market Road 3092. Families may pick up meals for the weekend on Thursday, including Aug. 6.
Families are asked to drive through the back (east) side of the building in order to pick up meals.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus postage may be paid by credit or debit card.
